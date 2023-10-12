Is Devin Booker playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? Latest injury update from the Phoenix Suns (October 12th)

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are set for a 2023-24 NBA preseason matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday (Oct. 12). The game will be the third of five preseason games for the Suns. The team previously split their first two games against Detroit and Denver. However, Phoenix rested its stars, including Booker, during Tuesday’s loss against the Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Blazers will be playing in their second of four preseason games after defeating the New Zealand Breakers in their home opener on Tuesday.

Regarding Booker’s availability for Thursday, he appears ready to go as his name is not presently listed on Phoenix’s injury report. However, as with all preseason injury reports, this could be subject to change closer to game time. The Suns could once again opt to rest Booker along with co-stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. But even if Phoenix's Big 3 does play, their minutes will almost surely be limited.

Outside of Booker, big man Drew Eubanks (ankle) and guard Jordan Goodwin (hamstring) are both listed as day-to-day for the Suns. However, Goodwin is considered probable to play while Eubanks is questionable. In addition, guard Damion Lee (knee) and forward Ish Wainwright (calf) are both listed as out.

As for Portland, it appears that the team will be at full strength as their injury report is currently blank. However, the Blazers may update their injury report closer to game time.

Thursday’s matchup between the Suns and the Blazers will take place at 10 p.m. ET at the Moda Center in Portland. It will be aired live on NBA TV.

Devin Booker says the Phoenix Suns need a ring

Phoenix Suns superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant

After acquiring star guard Bradley Beal over the offseason to pair with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns are facing huge expectations. The team is now considered one of the premier favorites to take home the 2024 NBA title. However, it appears that Booker is okay with this as during a recent interview with ESPN, he spoke about how much Phoenix needs a championship:

“After I had my Finals experience and falling short, everybody knows that we need a ring,” Booker said.

Booker added that the Suns now have all the pieces necessary to win their first title in franchise history:

“We have too much talent in the house, with a coach that's won it before,” Booker said.

“We're all on the same page. We'll have fun during the journey, but we all know what we're working towards.”

Booker averaged 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.1 3-pointers per game on 49.4% shooting over 53 games last season.

In his first preseason game against Detroit on Sunday, Booker finished with 12 points, two assists and two 3-pointers on 55.6% shooting in 15 minutes.

