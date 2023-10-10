"We gotta check rock differently": Paul George shuns 2K joke and gives only one way to resolve beef with Devin Booker

In August, LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns stars Paul George and Devin Booker were involved in an online feud. Their dispute started after George appeared to try to bait Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson into taking a shot at Booker on his podcast. Booker didn’t appreciate it and called George out on social media. The Clippers star then responded on a Twitch stream where he took a shot at Booker for his “Sorry-a** response.” Now, a couple of months later, it appears that the two may still be holding grudges against each other.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, George spoke about his ongoing feud with Booker. George was asked if he would be interested in settling his beef with the Suns star via an NBA 2K matchup. He then spoke about how the two of them need to settle things on the court instead:

“Nah, we gotta check rock differently,” George said.

George was later asked if he would consider playing Booker in 2K after they square off in person. However, the Clippers star reiterated that he would be reluctant to do so regardless of the circumstances:

“Nah,” George said.

George’s Clippers and Booker’s Suns will next face off on Jan. 3 in Phoenix. So, it appears that the two stars will have to wait at least another few months to possibly settle their beef once and for all.

Paul George says he doesn’t know how his relationship with Devin Booker deteriorated

Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers stars Devin Booker and Paul George

During his interview with Taylor Rooks, Paul George also spoke about how he and Devin Booker used to be on good terms. George said that he’s not sure where things went wrong or how his brotherly relationship with the Suns star deteriorated. However, George said that their bad blood likely stemmed from their various on-court disagreements over the years:

“I don’t know where it took the turn,” George said.

“Me and Devin (have) always been good. He was (my) little bro when he came into the league. Things got heated when we played Phoenix and all of a sudden, (the) temperature changed. And this goes down to respect, to where now it’s a line that was passed. He stepped over the line.”

George added that he never asks leading questions on his podcast and was not trying to get Klay Thompson to take a shot at Booker. So, according to the Clippers star, Booker’s reaction was not under his control:

“You’ve watched the pod, I’m never looking to do clickbait stuff or have someone say something that’s going to raise questions,” George said.

“He answered it from an honest perspective. Whatever Klay’s answer was, that was his answer. Cool. He took it upon himself to be seen or heard in that moment. Now it is what it is. It’s stuck. If it’s up, then it’s stuck.”

