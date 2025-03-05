Is Domantas Sabonis playing tonight against Nuggets? Latest on Kings center's status for matchup vs MVP candidate Nikola Jokic (Mar. 5)

Domantas Sabonis will be sidelined for the Sacramento Kings in their crucial regular season game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Sabonis will miss the matchup due to a Grade 1 left hamstring strain and will not face off against the MVP candidate Nikola Jokic.

The Lithuanian center also missed the Kings' game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday because of the same injury. Sabonis sustained the injury during Sacramento’s 113-103 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday. He was assisted to the locker room after just 1:16 of play in that game.

The 6-foot-10 center suffered a non-contact injury and while it was initially feared to be more severe, the MRI results showed it was less serious. The Kings later announced that Sabonis will be re-evaluated in one week. Against the Rockets, the star center scored one point before exiting the game.

Domantas Sabonis has been outstanding for the Kings this season, emerging as a double-double machine. He is averaging 19.5 points per game on 59.6% shooting from the field, including 43.2% from beyond the arc. Additionally, he is averaging 14.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists over 56 games this season.

His consistent performance has played a key role in the Kings' resurgence after their season appeared to be in trouble. Sacramento is currently in eighth place in the Western Conference standings with a 32-28 record through 60 games.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings?

The Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Mar. 5, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PT).

The Nuggets vs. Kings game will be televised live on NBCS-CA (local), ALT (local) and KUSA (local). Hoops fans can also live stream the action on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

