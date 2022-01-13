Is Draymond Green playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? | 2021-22 NBA season

Draymond Green is one of the most important players of the Golden State Warriors. Green is the heart of their defense and their main playmaker on offense.

Golden State (30-10) is 2-4 when Green doesn't play. The three-time All-Star missed Golden State's last game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a left calf injury. He technically played seven seconds Sunday but chose to be on the court for Klay Thompson's return. So, if that game is included, Green has missed five of the Warriors' last seven games. Golden State lost four of those games.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Warriors say Draymond Green will be on the court for the opening tip vs. Cavaliers to honor Klay Thompson, but will not participate in the remainder of the game due to left calf tightness he experienced during pregame warmup. Warriors say Draymond Green will be on the court for the opening tip vs. Cavaliers to honor Klay Thompson, but will not participate in the remainder of the game due to left calf tightness he experienced during pregame warmup.

The gesture was to honor Thompson, who returned after 941 days and two devastating injuries. Green suffered tightness in his left calf during the pregame warmup. Green is averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Golden State will face the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Will Green be available tonight for the Warriors?

What is Draymond Green's status for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks?

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday that Draymond Green would not play Thursday night at the Milwaukee Bucks (27-12) or Friday night at the Chicago Bulls (27-12). Green is still dealing with left calf tightness. The season is just at the halfway point, and there's no need for the Warriors to rush their best defender.

Kerr said he thinks there's a chance Green will rejoin the team in Minnesota (20-21) on Sunday, but he's doubtful.

Golden State lost the first game of the four-game road trip Tuesday at the Memphis Grizzlies 116-108.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Draymond Green won’t play in Milwaukee or Chicago. Steve Kerr said “I guess there’s a chance” Green could rejoin Warriors in Minnesota, but “doubtful”. Likely out for entire road trip. Draymond Green won’t play in Milwaukee or Chicago. Steve Kerr said “I guess there’s a chance” Green could rejoin Warriors in Minnesota, but “doubtful”. Likely out for entire road trip.

Green is not the only player listed on their injury report against the Bucks. Moses Moody and Quinndary Weatherspoon are out as they are currently assigned to the G League. James Wiseman is also listed as out as he continues his recovery from right knee surgery.

When will Draymond Green return?

The earliest possible date for Green's return is Sunday at the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, Kerr is "doubtful" Green will make the trip to Minnesota.

The Warriors are back home Tuesday to welcome the Detroit Pistons to the Chase Center. It gives Green almost a week to recover from his left calf injury.

How does Draymond Green's absence impact the Golden State Warriors?

The absence of Green will surely be felt by Golden State. The Warriors are 2-4 without him this season and have lost their two most recent games without him on the floor (they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday in his brief appearance). The Warriors lost to the New Orleans Pelicans last Thursday and then to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Also Read Article Continues below

In his absence, the Warriors are expected to use a variety of players to fill his role. Juan Toscano-Anderson was used against the Grizzlies, but he was ineffective. Golden State could also use Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala in certain situations. Andrew Wiggins could also be used since he has the length and athleticism to be successful defensively.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein