Is Draymond Green playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest on Golden State Warriors star's status (Nov. 24)

Following his chokehold on Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green received a five-game suspension, which was announced by NBA Executive Vice President Joe Dumars. In the span of his suspension, the Golden State Warriors have lost three out of their last four games.

With that said, is Draymond Green playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? He will not be eligible to play against the Spurs as it will be his fifth and last game of the suspension. Green will be able to join his Warriors on the court on Nov. 28 when they face the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings matchup will be an In-Season Tournament game for the Golden State Warriors and a road game at the Golden 1 Center as well, as per FanSided's N.B. Lindberg.

Despite having Stephen Curry already back with the team, the Warriors still need Green on the court due to his contributions at both the offensive and defensive ends. Upon his return, the team will need to steer the ship quickly, given their abysmal 7-0 record in the regular season.

Former Warriors General Manager Bob Myers gives his insight on what he'd tell Draymond Green

Following the scuffle between Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert, former Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers had a few things to say about it.

Speaking with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on the "The TK Show" podcast, Myers spoke about how we would talk to Green regarding his altercation with Gobert.

"The Draymond stuff is the Draymond stuff," Myers said. "If that's me, I'm saying, 'Hey, that's it.' Right? You've made your mistake ... So now you can't make any more, and I would assume he'd look me in the eye and say, 'Yeah, OK.'

"You kind of used up your mulligan early," Myers added, "so now we've got to get through the rest of the 18 holes. And I think he would agree. He would say, 'You're right.' It's not good for the team, it's not good for him. I don't think he'll push back on that."

Bob Myers seemingly saw the incident as Green just being himself. However, he did highlight that what he did hurt the team, especially considering that they are struggling to win consecutively as of late.