"Is Embiid the best big...ever?": Stephen A. Smith question has NBA fans splitting after viral tweet

Stephen A. Smith loves to see competition. Yesterday, Smith was treated to a battle of the bigs in Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic as the Philadelphia 76ers had a 126-121 win against the Denver Nuggets. This led the ESPN analyst to ask a question that had the fans discussing.

The race for the MVP this season has been tight as both big men are at the top of the list. Embiid is at the top, while Jokic trails the reigning MVP in hopes of winning his third hardware. Both centers have incredible seasons and fans have often shared their opinions on which is better among the two.

Smith posted on X a new episode of his podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show. In the caption, the analyst asked a question that sparked a discussion among the fans who saw the post.

"Is Embiid the best big...ever?" Smith posted.

When fans saw this, they were in splits. They shared their thoughts on the never-ending debate between the two stars. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Fans will always discuss which players are better in their opinion and spark debates with others. Still, both players are incredibly skilled and talented in their craft.

Stephen A. Smith compares what Embiid has accomplished to Jokic

The two centers have always been compared to each other. Both are modern bigs who can dominate inside while also being able to be a threat from beyond the arc. Embiid and Jokic are both franchise stars in their respective teams, but they've had different kinds of successes.

Stephen A. Smith went on to share Embiid's record in the postseason. It's known that the Cameroonian center has struggled to make it past the second round of the postseason and always finds himself getting eliminated in the conference semifinals.

"Here's the number that matters," Smith said. "The brother's 5-1 in opening playoff series. He's 0-5 in Eastern Conference seminfinals series. 0-5. That means he's never been to a conference finals, which means he's never been to an NBA Finals, which means he's never won a championship. Jokic has."

Compared to the reigning league MVP, Jokic was able to win the ultimate goal last season. After not getting the 2023 season MVP award, he led the Nuggets to a stellar run in the playoffs. It ended with him winning the Finals MVP award after they won the championship.

Fans have changed their perception of Jokic, as he's been able to finish the job and win the ultimate prize. For Embiid, the pressure is on him to win the title this year as he's posting incredible numbers for the Sixers this season.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!