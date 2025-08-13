Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against Montenegro? Latest on Greece superstar's availability for EuroBasket 2025 preparation game (Aug. 14)

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 13, 2025 09:40 GMT
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against Montenegro? (Photo: IMAGN)
Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed Greece's first three preparation games for EuroBasket 2025. Greece is set to play Montenegro on Thursday in Thessaloniki, but is "The Greek Freak" playing? Here's the latest update on Antetokounmpo's availability against Montenegro.

According to SDNA, a Greek news outlet, the reason for Giannis' absence from the national team during the team's preparation is unpaid insurance. As shocking as it is, the insurance is needed just in case the Milwaukee Bucks superstar suffers an accident or injury.

Coach Vassilis Spanoulis told SDNA that he's unsure if Antetokounmpo will be available to play on Aug. 14 against Montenegro. One possible explanation for the unpaid insurance is due to his future in Milwaukee, since if he gets traded, the agreement between Greece and his new team needs to happen first.

The good news for Greek fans is that Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to reach a resolution with the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo might have been linked to a possible trade this offseason, but all signs point to him staying after what the front office has done to improve the roster.

However, it's unclear when "The Greek Freak" will be available to play for Greece. The team has three more preparation games after the showdown against Montenegro in Thessaloniki. They are set to face Latvia on Aug. 20, Italy on Aug. 22 and France on Aug. 24.

All three games will be held in Athens, with EuroBasket 2025 scheduled to start on Aug. 27 in four host countries: Cyprus, Finland, Poland and Latvia. Greece is in Group C with Cyprus, Italy, Georgia, Spain and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bobby Portis affirms Giannis Antetokounmpo's future is in Milwaukee

Bobby Portis affirms Giannis Antetokounmpo&#039;s future is in Milwaukee. (Photo: IMAGN)
The Milwaukee Bucks shocked the NBA world when they waived Damian Lillard this offseason, deciding to eat his contract in exchange for some cap space. The Bucks made some moves, adding Myles Turner, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris and Mark Sears.

The Bucks also re-signed Bobby Portis, Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. Despite all the moves, Giannis Antetokounmpo was still linked to a potential trade away from Milwaukee. However, Portis assured that "The Greek Freak" will remain with the Bucks.

"I talk to Giannis all the time," Portis said during an ESPN Milwaukee broadcast. "That's my teammate. I think Giannis bleeds green. That's all I can say."

The East is wide open this upcoming season, with the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers dealing with Achilles injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
