Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals?

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks will look to hold home court and take a series lead when they take on the Atlanta Hawks tonight. The two sides will meet in a pivotal Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, with the matchup currently split at 2-2.

The Milwaukee Bucks' hopes of winning the clash will majorly depend on Giannis Antetokounmpo's involvement in the game. Hence, fans will be curious to know his status ahead of Game 5.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo be available for Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks?

Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. He incurred a hyperextended knee injury in the last game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly in Game 4 on Tuesday night and had to receive immediate medical attention. The 'Greek Freak' left the court with seven minutes remaining on the clock in the third quarter and didn't make a return as the Bucks decided to play safe.

Here's what Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer had to say about Giannis Antetokounmpo's situation after the game.

"We'll just take it day by day and see how he's doing," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "When you talk about the range of possibilities, I think where this has landed has to be looked at as a positive. It's still a really difficult fall."

Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextended left knee and will be listed as doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals tomorrow night at Fiserv Forum. pic.twitter.com/mDGsTRpOVL — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 30, 2021

A post-match MRI confirmed that there was no structural damage, which should have encouraged Milwaukee Bucks fans. The timetable for Giannis Antetokounmpo's return is unclear, however, there is a slight possibility of him playing restricted minutes tonight.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear this postseason, averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He has been a menace on the defensive side of the ball as well, registering a block and a steal per game.

Players with 25 PPG, 10 RPG, 5 APG, 50 FG% in a single playoff run (min 15 games):



— Larry Bird

— LeBron James

— Giannis Antetokounmpo



Hoping he avoided serious injury. pic.twitter.com/SQYvoxXdqz — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 30, 2021

For the Milwaukee Bucks, it is imperative that Giannis Antetokounmpo plays tonight. The Atlanta Hawks were able to prevail in Game 4 even in the absence of their talisman Trae Young. That goes to show how strong and well-rounded Nate McMillan's side are.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will battle it out at Fiserv Forum at 8:30 PM Eastern Time.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar