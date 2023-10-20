Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? Latest injury update from the Milwaukee Bucks (Oct. 20)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are getting set for their 2023-24 NBA preseason finale against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday (Oct. 20). The Bucks (2-2) and the Grizzlies (2-2) have each split their first four preseason games. However, Antetokounmpo has only played in two of Milwaukee's four games so far.

Entering Friday night, Antetokounmpo appears good to go as he is not listed on the Bucks' injury report. However, veterans Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder and Brook Lopez are all still listed as questionable due to rest. This comes after the trio sat out Milwaukee’s previous game against OKC on Tuesday. Meanwhile, star wing Khris Middleton (knee) is also listed as questionable but is expected to play.

As for the Grizzlies, guards Marcus Smart (abdomen) and John Konchar (personal) are listed as questionable. However, Smart reportedly plans to play. Meanwhile, big man Brandon Clarke (Achilles) and star point guard Ja Morant (suspension) remain out.

Considering that Friday marks the final preseason game for Milwaukee and Memphis, both teams are likely to play their best available players for many minutes. This comes as it is their last chance to finalize their rotations before the start of the regular season. However, given that it’s still preseason, both teams’ lineups could still be subject to rest-related changes closer to game time.

Friday’s game between the Bucks (2-2) and the Grizzlies (2-2) will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. It will tip off at 8 p.m. EST.

How has Giannis Antetokounmpo fared this preseason?

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Like most other star players, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s playing time has been limited over his first two preseason games. However, he has still been the Milwaukee Bucks’ clear-cut best player.

Antetokounmpo is averaging a team-best 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks on 68.2% shooting in just 20.0 minutes per game.

Given the two-time MVP’s strong production in limited action, he looks poised for a monster 2023-24 season. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will now look to redeem themselves after their disappointing first-round exit in the 2023 playoffs.

Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 5.7 apg, 0.8 spg and 0.8 bpg on 55.3% shooting over 63 games.

