Last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a lingering injury and couldn't help the Milwaukee Bucks avoid defeat against Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs.

With the new season just around the corner, the Milwaukee Bucks have two more preseason games and will test their new guns against the young Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday (Oct. 17).

Antetokounmpo played for the Bucks in their preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. This was the first chance to get a glimpse of his team-up with new arrival Damian Lillard.

There's no indication that Antetokounmpo has an injury, and as the Oklahoma gme will be played in Wisconsin, we should see "The Greek Freak" and Lillard play again but with limited playing time.

The Bucks, meanwhile, beat the Lakers by 19 points with Giannis Antetokounmpo logging in 15 minutes. He also provided 15 points and eight rebounds in his limited playing time.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard suited up for the first time as a Bucks player and played 22 minutes, registering 14 points, three assists and two rebounds. As the two NBA superstars got the feel of playing with each other, NBA fans hope to see them in action again on Tuesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo loved playing with Damian Lillard for Milwaukee Bucks

Before the start of the NBA preseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo made it clear that he wanted the Bucks management to get him help to compete for another championship. They heeded his call by getting the highly sought-after Damian Lillard in a three-team trade.

About playing with Lillard, who's also there in the NBA's 75th-anniversary team, former league MVP Antetokounmo said:

"I'll be very honest. I've never been this open. And first of all, I've never seen anybody being double-teamed from the first possession of the game."

The Milwaukee Bucks will have their final preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road after this matchup with the OKC Thunder.

They open their regular season against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Oct. 26. This team's first home game is on Nov. 2 against the Toronto Raptors.