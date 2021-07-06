Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of 2021 NBA Finals?

The 2021 NBA Finals tip-off tonight with Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks taking on Chris Paul's Phoenix Suns at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

The Suns reached the finals by prevailing over the LA Clippers in six games in the Western Conference finals. Meanwhile, the Bucks are in the NBA finals courtesy of a series win against the Atlanta Hawks.

A major talking point ahead of this crucial clash is Giannis Antetokounmpo's fitness, and fans will be curious to know about his status ahead of Game 1.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo be available for

Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns?

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not feature in the last two games of the ECF for the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks. That means there is little chance of the Greek Freak playing against the Suns in the first game of the series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a 'hyperextended knee' injury in Game 4 of the series against the Atlanta Hawks, which has kept him out of NBA action ever since. According to NBA insider Jared Greenberg, Antetokounmpo is "fighting tooth and nail" to play against the Phoenix Suns tonight, but a decision will only be made after the Milwaukee Bucks medical staff test his knee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is “fighting tooth and nail” to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, per @JaredSGreenberg. Giannis has made significant progress over the last several days, and a decision will be made after he tests his knee in a private gym in Phoenix. https://t.co/7hsr30lYe1 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 5, 2021

Also Read: NBA Rumors: League insiders want Houston Rockets to use their No. 2 overall pick to pair Kevin Porter Jr. with Jalen Green

The Milwaukee Bucks had listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as 'day-to-day', so the Bucks fans will certainly welcome the medical team upgrading him to doubtful. The two-time MVP is the Bucks' best player, so him sitting out even for a game could have major ramifications for the entire series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is vying for the first championship of his career, so it's not surprising to see that the 26-year old is desperate to feature in tonight's game despite nursing an injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo listed doubtful for Game 1 of Bucks-Suns NBA Finals. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2021

Before going down with injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo was having a brilliant playoff run, tallying 28 points, postseason high 12.7 rebounds and 5 assists on 55% shooting from the field. Antetokoumpo has been a menace on the defensive side of the ball as well, registering a steal and a block per game as well.

In Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence in Game 5 and 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, the supporting cast trio of Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday came to the franchise's rescue, leading them past the gritty Hawks. if Antetokounmpo ends up missing out again, the onus of leading the Bucks to a win on the road will again fall on these three stars' shoulders.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: League personnel confident that Atlanta Hawks will bring John Collins back for 2021-22 season

Edited by Parimal Dagdee