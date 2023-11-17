Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs Charlotte Hornets? Latest injury update from Milwaukee Bucks (Nov. 17)

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the Milwaukee Bucks' last game against the Toronto Raptors but the team was able to pick up a 128-112 victory. The team now holds a 7-4 record and are scheduled to take on the Charlott Hornets next. The game will be held at the Spectrum Center at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Damian Lillard was impressive as he channeled his Portland Trail Blazers numbers of 37 points, 13 assists and went 15-of-16 from the free-throw stripe.

According to the recent injury report by the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as 'questionable' and will be a game-time decision to play. Even without the former league MVP, the team should have enough firepower to overcome the struggling Hornets.

It won't be surprising that the Bucks may choose to sit Antetokounmpo once again with the way Damian Lillard and Michael Beasley have been playing.

Other Bucks players on the injury list are Marjon Beauchamp who is marked as 'questionable' while Chris Livingston and Jae Crowder are 'out'.

Giannis Antetokounmpo excited for the young guns of the Milwaukee Bucks

After the Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA championship, the team faced injuries and upsets. They are now looking to climb back to get another championship, with Giannis Antetokounmpo at the prime of his career.

The former league MVP is happy to see that there are young players like Marjon Beauchamp and Cam Payne willing to step up in the future.

“It’s a matter of time for them to blossom into the players that they’re gonna be. I’m excited to see what the future holds for them. And I definitely remember myself. I don’t know, they’re way more ahead of me as a rookie, as a sophomore like when I was a rookie," Antetokounmpo said.

In 10 games, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 blocks. His loss due to a short-term injury will be a chance for other players to step up to the plate and perform.

Malik Beasley was able to step up as the Bucks' shooting guard dropped eight 3-pointers to end the game with his season-high of 30 points.

After this matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, the team is set to have their marquee matchup with Dallas Mavericks on November 18.

