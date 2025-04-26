Is Ja Morant playing today against Thunder? Latest on Grizzlies superstar's status for Game 4 after devastating injury (April 26)

Ja Morant will be sidelined for the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 against the OKC Thunder on Saturday, having been ruled out due to a hip injury sustained in the previous game. The explosive point guard took a hard fall in Game 2, forcing him to leave the court and was later seen on crutches during the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies now face the grim prospect of a series sweep, trailing 3-0 heading into Game 4. Without Morant, their chances of staving off elimination appear slim, even with the advantage of playing on their home court.

In Game 2, Memphis had built a commanding 29-point lead, but Morant's injury proved to be the turning point. Momentum shifted dramatically, allowing the Thunder to stage a stunning comeback and secure the win. With Morant unavailable for Game 4, the Grizzlies' challenge becomes even steeper, while the Thunder are poised to capitalize and close out the series with greater ease.

OKC Thunder guard Lu Dort faced heavy criticism online, with many fans accusing him of deliberately making a dangerous play to injure Ja Morant. Dort, however, clarified that his intention was solely to make a play on the ball and the collision with Morant was purely accidental.

Before exiting to the locker room in Game 2, Morant was having a strong outing, posting 15 points in just 16 minutes. He shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range, while adding one rebound and five assists to his stat line.

Where to watch OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the OKC Thunder in Game 4 on Saturday, April 26, at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Tip off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST (12:30 p.m. PT).

The Grizzlies vs. Thunder game will be telecast live on TNT, FDSSE (local) and FDSOK (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restriction may apply).

