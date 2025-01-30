Is Ja Morant playing tonight against Houston Rockets? Latest on Memphis Grizzlies All-Star's status (Jan. 30)

Ja Morant is "questionable" to take the floor for the Memphis Grizzlies in their highly anticipated matchup against conference rivals Houston Rockets on Thursday. Morant is listed on the Grizzlies' injury report with a right shoulder soreness ahead of the game.

The explosive point guard has played in the team's last two outings, though his performances have fallen short of his usual high standards. There is growing speculation that the former Murray State standout is still not at full strength, especially after sitting out Memphis' Friday game against the Pelicans.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins acknowledged that Ja Morant is still working his way back to peak form but expressed confidence in his star guard’s ability to step up against the Rockets.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"He’s working his way back. I think his intensity has been there every single game," Jenkins said after Wednesday's practice, as quoted by Grizzlies reporter Damichael Cole. "We just got to get him going. That’s on me to jumpstart him. I know he and I have had great conversations.

"He’s pushing all the right buttons offensively and defensively to get out there. We know he’s a huge driver to what we do. You know him, he’s resilient (and) he bounces back pretty quick. I would expect him to have a great one tomorrow night.”

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Grizzlies and Rockets is expected to be a tightly contested battle as both teams have played strong, competitive basketball since the start of the season.

Where to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets game will take place on Thursday at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. PT).

The Grizzlies vs. Rockets game will be telecast live on TNT and truTV while the live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.