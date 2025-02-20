Is Ja Morant playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Memphis Grizzlies superstar's availability (Feb. 20)

Ja Morant is not listed on the Memphis Grizzlies' injury report for the game against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Baring any last-minute setback, the superstar point guard will play and lead the team's charge in a tough game on the road.

Ad

The former Murray State standout missed the Grizzlies' last game against LA Clippers before the All-star break. The uber-athletic guard was dealing with a right knee soreness at the time but seemed to have recovered fully from the nagging issue.

Morant has missed several games this season after getting hit with injuries at regular intervals. Out of the the team's 54 games, the two-time All-Star has only featured in 32, missing a total of 22 games.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The former No. 2 pick is averaging 20.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season. He is shooting 44.7% from the field, including 32.1% from beyond the arc.

Ja Morant stats vs. Indiana Pacers

Ja Morant has played seven games against the Indiana Pacers in his career. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard holds an excellent record against the Eastern Conference franchise. Morant averages 20.1 points, 8.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals against the Pacers.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Grizzlies superstar last played against the Pacers earlier in the season in December. In that game, he scored 19 points, two rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 27 minutes.

Where to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers game will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Grizzlies vs. Pacers game will be telecast live on FDSIN (local) and FDSSE (local). The live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.