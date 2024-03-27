Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Toronto Raptors ? Latest on Knicks star status (March 27)

Jalen Brunson is available to play against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Brunson has contributed significantly to the New York Knicks' status as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. However, the Knicks will be without their key players, OG Anunoby and Julius Randle, for the game against the Raptors.

The Knicks won their last game 124-99 against the Detroit Pistons. In their last 10 games, the Knicks have a 7-3 record, winning their last two games against the Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks are ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 43-28 record. Jalen Bruson and the Knivks have already qualified for the postseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brunson has been arguably the biggest factor in the Knicks' success this season. He is averaging 27.4 points per game, shooting 47.5% from the field, including 40.2% from beyond the arc.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

Jalen Bruson has been dealing with a back problem for a long time this season. However, the Knicks star has been playing through the injury and helping his team make the postseason this year.

Brunson has missed five games this season. Earlier, he missed a game for the Knicks due to his knee injury; however, the All-Star player missed just one game before he bounced back from the injury.

Jalen Brunson stats vs Toronto Raptors

Jalen Brunson has played 15 games against the Toronto Raptors. In those 15 games, he averaged 16.2 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds. Brunson has played seven games against the Raptors as a Knicks player.

The Knicks have played three games against the Raptors this season and won all three of them. In those three games, Brunson scored 22, 21 and 38 points; the last game was in February.

How do watch New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors?

The New York Knicks will face the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on March 27. Fans can watch the game from the stands in the arena.

For fans at home, the game will be available on TSN TV and for fans away, it will be available on MSG TV.

Fans can also livestream the game on NBA League Pass and FuboTV. However, fans would need a subscription to avail of the live streaming.