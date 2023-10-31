Is James Harden playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest update on star guard after Clippers trade (October 31)

James Harden had been wanting to be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers for months and 'The Beard' has finally landed in Los Angeles. The rumors of Harden joining the Clippers were gaining momentum ever since he opted into his final-year contract with the 76ers. Now that he has joined the Clippers, questions about his debut for the Clippers are the hottest in L.A.

Ramona Shelburne from ESPN reported that there is a chance that Harden could very well be in attendance on Tuesday when the Clippers face the Orlando Magic at the Crypto.com Center. However, since there are other details and paperwork to be finished before the trade is fully cleared, Harden will not be playing against the Magic tonight. Once everything is done, including a call with the league’s office, the players involved in the trade would be going for physical.

Since June, Harden had been waiting to join forces with Kwahi Leonard and Paul George and play for his hometown. This is arguably the best team Harden has been in in his quest for his maiden championship.

Is James Harden playing tonight or on Wednesday?

While Ramona Shelburne has already made it clear that James Harden will not be playing against the Magic on Tuesday, there is a chance that The Beard could be in Clippers’ suit soon. As per reports, a few of the details have not yet been worked out between the 76ers and the Clippers. Clearing those details could only facilitate Harden’s playing.

Shelburne said that as per the writings, the third team, which was supposed to join the deal, has not been revealed yet. The Clippers have also not provided clarity in sending another first-round pick to the 76ers.

However, if everything is sorted out in a day or two, Harden could suit up for the Clippers’ game against rivals Los Angeles Lakers. Even if Harden doesn’t play against the Lakers, he will certainly play against the New York Knicks. After the Clippers' game against the Lakers, they have a gap of four days before they play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks game is James Harden's likeliest debut date for the Clippers. The 76ers had been holding him out of games for the sake of conditioning, and it is not yet clear what sort of shape he will be in when he joins the Clippers. If he needs a few more days to get up to speed, the Knicks game offers him that time.