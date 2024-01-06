Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest update on 4-time NBA All-Star's status (Jan. 6)

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are set to play against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in the first of two straight games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Celtics will look to start a new winning streak following an easy 126-97 over the Utah Jazz on Friday. But is Tatum playing tonight against the Pacers?

According to ESPN's injury report, Tatum will play and battle it out against Tyrese Haliburton and company. He has stayed relatively healthy this season and has only missed two of the 34 games so far.

Al Horford was the only player who missed the win against the Jazz due to rest. Horford has not played in half of back-to-back games due to his age. The Celtics lack depth at the five, so they will need all the healthy big men they can for a playoff run.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

Jayson Tatum has been the Boston Celtics' best player this season, with the team owning an NBA-best 27-7 record. Tatum is playing like an MVP, averaging 27.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He has only missed two games this season and both are due to injuries.

Tatum suffered a sprained left ankle in the first quarter of the Celtics' 132-126 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 19. He played through the injury and missed their next game the next day against the Sacramento Kings. He returned on Dec. 23 in a win over the LA Clippers.

The four-time All-Star's next missed game was on Dec. 29 against the Toronto Raptors. He re-aggravated his left ankle injury and there was swelling, so he was ruled out. He only missed one game and returned two days later on New Year's Eve to help win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Jayson Tatum stats vs. Pacers

Jayson Tatum has played against the Indiana Pacers 22 times in his career, averaging 23.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals. Tatum has a winning record of 14-8 against the Pacers in his career, while shooting 46.0% from the field and 23.9% from beyond the arc.

The Boston Celtics have split the first two games against Indiana this season, winning 155-104 on Nov. 1, 2023, at the TD Garden. The Pacers got one back at home on Dec. 4, 2023, with a 122-112 victory.

