Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs Philadelphia 76ers? Latest injury update from Boston Celtics (Nov. 15)

The Boston Cetlics are on a roll winning their last three games and a big factor for the momentum was Jayson Tatum playing on an MVP level. The team will be battling a marquee matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, November 15 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The tip-off starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

During the Celtics' last game against the New York Knicks, Tatum had 35 points, seven assists and six rebounds to lead the team to a 114-98 victory. According to the Celtics recent injury report, Tatum is cleared to play and he has not missed a single game this 2023-24 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the Boston Cetlics listed center Kristaps Porzingis as 'questionable' due to his knee injury. Joining him in the IR is Neemias Queta who is marked as 'out indefinitely' with no timetable yet to return to the roster.

The last time the Philadelphia 76ers met the Boston Celtics was just this November 15 with the final score at 106-103. This was the second loss for the Celtics this season and they enter this matchup carrying an 8-2 record.

Jayson Tatum gaining confidence in his shooting heading to their matchup with the Sixers

As the Boston Celtics look to even the score with the Philadelphia 76ers, Jayson Tatum is feeling much better as compared to their first meeting. In the team's loss against the Sixers, Tatum struggled shooting the ball going 6-of-14 from the field to finish with 16 points but grabbed 15 boards.

Learning from his mistakes, Tatum vows that this matchup with the Sixers will see a different version of him.

“You put the work in,” Tatum said. “I’ve played enough games, had enough tough shooting nights. I mean, Game 6 last year was the prime example against Philly. I couldn’t hit a shot. But all good really, really good scorers know it just takes one to change your momentum, change how you feel about yourself shooting the ball. And once you see one go in you just feel a lot better about yourself.”

This season, Jayson Tatum has been averaging 28.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is also in the MVP conversation behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic after the Celtics' good start.

After this matchup with the Sixers, the Cetlics will then have three more games on this road trip from November 17 to 20. They will be facing the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets next in their schedule.

PUBLISH FOR 730PM IST