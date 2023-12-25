Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on Miami Heat star's status (Dec. 25)

All eyes will be on whether Jimmy Butler will suit up for the Miami Heat in their Christmas night game against the Philadelphia 76ers. As of now, Butler is questionable for tonight's matchup as he is dealing with a left calf strain.

Butler did not suit up for the Heat when they took on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, but a longer lay-off before their next contest may have given them more time to evaluate Butler's status.

As reported earlier in the day, Haywood Highsmith has been listed as questionable for the Miami Heat against the Philadelphia 76ers as he fell sick a few days back, although it was a non-COVID-19 illness. The Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang reported Jimmy Butler and Highsmith's injury status.

Chiang also reported that Josh Richardson, who is dealing with minor back spasms, is probable for the game, so he is likely to suit up for the Miami Heat against the Philadelphia 76ers. Dru Smith remains out due to a third-degree ACL sprain.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler suffered a left calf strain last week when the Miami Heat took on the Minnesota Timberwolves. He would miss two straight games, and it could become three if the Heat rule him out with finality.

Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson step up in Jimmy Butler's absence

While everyone is waiting for a final word on Jimmy Butler's injury status, expect Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson to show up again for the Miami Heat.

In the Miami Heat's 122-113 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, Tyler Herro exploded for 30 points on 11 of 21 field goals, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Robinson added 27 points on 8 of 11 shooting (21 coming in the fourth quarter), three rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been stellar in the past few days, especially with Butler out, contributing 19 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Bam Adebayo put up 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Miami Heat, and those numbers could rise, considering the Philadelphia 76ers will be traveling to South Beach with Joel Embiid sitting out the game.

Trae Young fired 30 points, three rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in a losing effort for the Hawks. Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray added 24 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals, and Bogdan Bogdanovic put up 23 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal.