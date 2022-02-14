"Is it Joe Shiesty, is that his nickname? - Steph Curry makes his pick for the winner of Super Bowl LVI between LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals

Steph Curry has picked the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl LVI against the LA Rams and we should expect the two-time NBA MVP to attend the game.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the 2020 champions Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship round to advance to the Super Bowl. This is their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988 and a lot of expectations are on the shoulder of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, also known as "Joe Shiesty".

Steph Curry has a keen interest in the NFL and is often seen supporting his hometown Carolina Panthers. In the postgame press conference after defeating the LA Lakers on Sunday, he was asked about his pick to win the NFL championship and he picked the Bengals, suggesting he is rooting for Burrow.

"Is it Joe Shiesty, is that his nickname? I'm going with him. I'm going with the Bengals. I like the fact that they gotta win, I think he has to play out of his mind more so than the other side. So I like that storyline a lot better."

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater The Warriors play in LA on Monday. They fly there tomorrow. That'll allow Steph Curry to go to the Super Bowl. He's picking the Bengals.



Steph Curry chose the Bengals because he likes the storyline around Joe Burrow and his quest to bring a championship to his city. The LA Rams are 4-point favorites to win the Super Bowl so the Bengals certainly need to bring their A-game to win this clash. Curry is supporting the underdogs in this clash because the narrative is a lot stronger.

Joe Burrow spoke about his mentality ahead of the big game, comparing it to his high school state championship, suggesting he is calmer than usual because he has had a lot of practice playing in big moments. He said:

"At the end of the day, your mindset stays the same...At that moment in my life, that was the biggest game that I had ever played in, and so everything kind of feels the same. I’ve just had more reps in those situations...I wouldn’t have as much confidence in myself if I didn’t work hard in the offseason and didn’t watch any film throughout the week."

He's Joe Shiesty for a reason

The Super Bowl will be held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, and the Golden State Warriors visit Crypto.com Arena to take on the LA Clippers on Monday. Hence, Steph Curry intends on making an appearance at the championship game and we'll see if he decides on sporting a Bengals jersey to root for Joe Burrow.

Steph Curry loved the fact that he was booed when his face was displayed on the jumbotron during Super Bowl LII

Steph Curry during Super Bowl LII in 2018 [Source: AP]

This will not be Steph Curry's first Super Bowl appearance. When he finally makes it onto the stands of the SoFi stadium, his face is certainly going to be displayed on the big screen to show all the celebrities in attendance. Given that the game is in Los Angeles, it would not be surprising if the fans in the stadium boo Steph Curry.

Back in 2018, Steph Curry attended Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis to root for the New England Patriots. His face was shown on the jumbotron and the crowd erupted into boos. Instead of taking offense and getting upset, the three-time NBA champion embraced the hatred. He said:

"I was trying to break it down...There’s about 60 percent Eagles fans, 40 percent Pat fans in there. And obviously being in Minnesota, you’ve got the Boston Celtics fan base, the ‘Trust The Process’ fan base, and you’ve got a team we might play in the playoffs in the Western Conference. So it wasn’t a good look, for sure."

"Yeah, because they were booing Tom Brady the whole game and he obviously represents championship pedigree...It means you’re doing something right if people hate you...I get booed everywhere we go on the road...Dub Nation travels, so it kind of mutes it out a little bit. It definitely made me feel welcome there. It was good."

95.7 The Game @957thegame Stephen Curry on getting booed at the Super Bowl when he was shown on the big screen in stadium. #Warriors Stephen Curry on getting booed at the Super Bowl when he was shown on the big screen in stadium. #Warriors https://t.co/6aUisISFAR

Steph Curry is certainly acclimated to the road atmosphere and getting booed on the regular. If you're a professional athlete, you are bound to have haters in any sport you play so Curry takes the hatred as motivation. He compared himself to Tom Brady and suggested that champions get disliked everywhere.

