Is Joe Smith broke? Looking at ex-NBA player's net worth & more

Former NBA star earned Joe Smith earned $61 million during his 16-year NBA career. However, the former Golden State Warriors star player finds himself struggling mentally and financially. Recently, Smith said that his financial situation was so bad that he had only $3000 in his account.

Smith also reported that he was $157,000 in debt. Smith has made some money from his basketball training and from paychecks he gets every now and then. He's worth $100,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Smith said that from the $61 million he earned from his NBA career, he only ended up with $18 million. The rest of the money was paid in tex, management and agent fees. Smith also said that a substantial amount of money when he sold his multiple houses that cost him high.

One of the biggest setbacks for him came when he divorced his former wife in 2011. Smith said in a Vlad TV interview that it cost him around $3 million and he wasn’t left with much.

"That's what really cost me," Smith said about the divorce. "I laugh about it now, but that's what really cost me. The divorce left me with not much at all. That's where a bulk of my retirement money went."

Additionally, Joe Smith said that his habit of buying expensive cars also got him into the financial mess he's in right now.

Drama surrounding Joe Smith and his wife Kisha Chavis

The curious financial case of Joe Smith came to the limelight after his wife Kisha Chavis uploaded a viral video. There, Smith was upset and distraught after learning that his wife had an OnlyFans account without his knowledge.

Chavis defended her decision to have an account on the platform on several grounds. She said that it was her body and so her decision to have an account. However, perhaps the biggest comment she made was about the couple’s financial situation.

Later, Chavis said that their financial situation went bad during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they had no other way to make it work. Chavis alleged that Smith was not taking matters into his hands, and that’s why she took it upon herself and opened an OnlyFans account.

Smith also said that the worst part of everything was the fact that he was the last person to find out about his wife’s account.