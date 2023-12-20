Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on MVP's availability (Dec. 20)

Joel Embiid will be playing for the Philadelphia 76ers when they entertain the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, December 20. The reigning MVP isn't listed on the team's injury report. His presence within the Sixers rotation will give the team a significant boost against a franchise that is leading the NBA in defensive rating.

Minnestoa has two huge big men in its starting rotation. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns form a fearsome duo as part of Minnesota's double-big line-up. As such, Nick Nurse will be relying on Embiid's brilliance to help dismantle the Timberwolves' defense and help pull those bigs onto the perimeter.

From there, Philadelphia can lean on the speed and explosive scoring of Tyrese Maxey and the smart cutting of Tobias Harris. However, the Sixers will also need to find some answers for Anthony Edwards, who is continuing his climb toward superstardom in the NBA.

Joel Embiid is currently averaging 34.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. He's shooting 53.4%, and 33.8% from 3-point range. His pick-and-roll offense with Maxey has evolved into a serious weapon for the Sixers and will likely be a significant part of the team's game plan entering the contest.

With both teams having all of their primary stars healthy, the contest between Philadelphia and Minnesota could be one of the best games we've seen in recent weeks.

Joel Embiid has been exceptional throughout December

We may only be a little over halfway through the month of December, but so far, Joel Embiid has been playing like he wants to win a second MVP trophy. After missing the Philadelphia 76ers' loss to the Boston Celtics on December 1, Embiid has been on a tear.

In the seven games he's played this month, Embiid is averaging 40.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, shooting 60.5%, and 39.1% from deep. That type of production from one of the best players in the league will be enough to have any team worried as they get ready to face Nick Nurse's team.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' Chris Finch has proven himself to be one of the best coaches in the NBA in recent years. He's creative on offense and has figured out how to develop a stringent defense at the NBA level. However, his game-planning ability will be put to the test when trying to find a way to slow down a surging Embiid, who has gone from strength to strength this month.

The Sixers are marginal favorites heading into the game against Minnesota, boasting -154 on the money line. It's fair to assume that Joel Embiid's recent production level has something to do with the Sixers being considered slight favorites against one of the best teams in the league.