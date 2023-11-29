Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on reigning MVP's availability (Nov. 29)

Joel Embiid is expected to play against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The reigning MVP is not listed on the Philadelphia 76ers injury report and will likely spearhead his team against a stern Western Conference opponent.

Nick Nurse's new system is bringing the best out of Embiid. The veteran big man is currently averaging 32 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 49.8% and 31.5% from 3-point range in his first 16 games of the season.

Jonas Valanciunas will have the difficult task of trying to slow down one of the best centers in the NBA. Embiid will be a handful, though. Nurse has the Sixers putting their star player in multiple different positions on the court. Embiid is attacking from the elbows, on the perimeter, and in the post.

Tyrese Maxey's speed is also proving to be the perfect skill for playing off of Embiid's size and strength. The two-man game between Embiid and Maxey is a devastating punch the Sixers can go to frequently, allowing them to hurt teams with speed or strength.

Still, Philadelphia will need to game plan for Zion Williamson. Slowing down the hulking forward will be a difficult task and one that Embiid shouldn't face alone. Williamson's ability to bully his way to the rim will test Nurse's team's defensive upside and ability to contain penetration.

Sixers could also face CJ McCollum

The New Orleans Pelicans have spent the season navigating a string of injury issues. One of the most prominent absences has been CJ McCollum, who has been dealing with a collapsed lung. However, the veteran guard is listed as questionable heading into Wednesday's game.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, McCollum could make his return against the Philadelphia 76ers:

"Sources tell me the Pelicans and CJ McCollum are aiming for his return sometime on their two-game homestand, Wednesday against the 76ers or Friday against the Spurs," Charania said. "McCollum has been sidelined since Nov. 4, due to a small collapse in his lung...This is hopeful news, as New Orleans has won five of their last seven games entering Monday's contest against the Jazz."

If McCollum does return against Philadelphia, he will likely be on a minutes restriction. However, the Sixers will still need to adjust their game plan to contain another elite talent who could elevate the impact Williamson can have on the game.

As such, Joel Embiid's presence within Philadelphia's rotation will take on greater importance. As the reigning MVP, Embiid will be viewed as the most talented player on the court. He will need to prove why he's such an elite talent when facing the Pelicans if the Sixers are going to have a viable chance of winning the game.