Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs Boston Celtics? Latest injury update from Philadelphia 76ers (Nov. 15)

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are set to welcome rivals Boston Celtics to the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night. It is the Sixers and Celtics' second matchup of the season, with Philly getting the win at home back on Nov. 8. But is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs the Celtics?

The Sixers have not released their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Celtics. They are coming off the first game of a back-to-back, so they have until 1 p.m. local time to submit their injury report.

Embiid was on the team's injury report for their Tuesday's game against the Indian Pacers. He was listed as questionable initially due to a sore hip, but was cleared to play the game. He finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes of action.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the Philadelphia 76ers playing the second game of a back-to-back, it is safe to assume that Joel Embiid will at least be questionable against the Boston Celtics. Embiid has not missed a game this season and is averaging 34.1 minutes of action per night.

It would not be surprising if Embiid gets cleared to play on Wednesday night because the matchup with the Celtics is very important. They are likely the top two teams in the Eastern Conference this season, so having the potential tiebreaker at the end of the regular season will come in handy.

However, it would also not be a bad idea to rest Embiid, who doesn't have the best injury history. He might be against it since he needs to play at least 65 games this season to have a chance at defending his NBA MVP award.

Other players on the Sixers injury report from last night are Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nicolas Batum. Oubre is recovering from a rib injury after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend, while Batum is dealing with personal reasons.

Also Read: "Should've passed to the system": Paul George and Clippers get mocked online after 6th straight loss ends with a wedgie

Joel Embiid loves the Sixers' depth following James Harden trade

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers lost a superstar when they traded James Harden to the LA Clippers earlier this month. The Sixers were done dealing with Harden and the headache he was causing, but they had the opportunity to give Tyrese Maxey the free rein to take over.

The Sixers also bolstered their bench by acquiring really good role players from the Clippers such as Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington and KJ Martin. Joel Embiid told Yahoo! Sports how he loves their current depth following the Harden deal.

"We got a good group of guys, tough mentally, and believe in each other," Embiid said. "When we went to the bench, we knew what we had to do."

Also Read: "There's almost a hit out on me" - Royce Reed alleges Dwight Howard could take her life for publicly calling him out