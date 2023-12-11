Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Washington Wizards? Latest update on reigning NBA MVP's availability (Dec. 11)

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers has been relatively healthy this season, missing just three games so far. Embiid suffered a knee injury late in the Sixers' 125-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. So is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Washington Wizards?

According to Philly's latest injury report, the reigning MVP is listed as questionable because of a sore left knee. The Sixers are likely going to be cautious with Embiid due to his injury history. Head coach Nick Nurse is unsure if his superstar big man will play Monday.

However, it seems like Embiid is not interested in missing the game since he participated in the team's practice Sunday. He had to wear a sleeve on his left knee, but he's going to be a game-time decision against the Wizards. He needs to get cleared by the Sixers' medical staff before tip-off.

If Joel Embiid won't suit up on Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to rely on Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. for scoring. Marcus Morris Sr. could likely start at center to provide some shooting, while Paul Reed might receive some additional minutes.

The Sixers might be able to afford resting Embiid, who is looking to achieve the minimum number of games played to qualify for awards. They will be playing against the Washington Wizards, one of the worst teams in the NBA this season.

The Wizards only had one win in November and have a current record of 3-18. Maxey, Harris and Oubre could be enough to overcome a roster consisting of Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma.

Joel Embiid discusses Ben Simmons' tenure in Philly

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were teammates for five years before a falling out after the 2021 NBA playoffs ended their partnership. Simmons was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets, while Embiid won an MVP last season.

In an appearance on Tyrese Maxey's "Maxey on the Mic" podcast, Embiid opened up about his time together with Simmons. He had nothing but praise for his former teammate, who he thought was "the one that got away."

"I've always been one of those people that didn't believe (Simmons) actually needed a jumper," Embiid said. "Like he was so good, he's just a monster. ... Almost as fast as (Maxey). I just believed that if he could find a way to get his free throws to 75-80% that woulda changed everything. ... I think that's the perfect match… I think that’s the one that got away."

