Is Jordyn Woods pregnant? Karl Anthony Towns' wife shoots down baby rumors

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods are often seen spending time together. This time, the model made the headlines for a pregnancy rumor, which she recently addressed.

Towns and Woods knew each other even before they started dating in 2020. According to sources, they were introduced to each other by a mutual friend. Since then, they've been together. They've even sparked engagement rumors when Woods was spotted wearing a massive ring.

Recently, some photos surfaced showing Woods with a slight baby bump, which led to fans speculating about the socialite being pregnant. She quickly shut down the rumors through a post on her Instagram story.

"The pregnancy bug swept through the Timberwolves this season," Woods said in her IG story. "I love being everyone's auntie ... still holding my breath y'all! It's not my time."

KAT credits Jordyn Woods' support as "special"

KAT and Jordyn Woods have been for each other through difficult times. In 2020, Towns' mother passed away from COVID-19, and Woods was there to support the Wolves star.

In 2021, KAT opened up about relying on the television model when he lost his mother. According to the NBA star, he leaned on Woods as she knows how to deal with losing a parent. The model's father died of cancer in 2017.

Last season, Towns experienced another trial. This time, it involved his career as a basketball player. In other news, Towns injured his right calf against the Washington Wizards in a regular season game. The injury, a calf strain, set him back for three months.

Towns' numbers were down last season, and his injury had much to do with that. During the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, he said getting support from Woods helped him push through.

"I’ve always been able to fall back on my family, my support system, my friends and I've got an amazing woman at home so it makes those tough times not so tough," KAT said.

