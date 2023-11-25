Is Josh Giddey playing tonight? Exploring OKC point guard’s status

Josh Giddey is scheduled to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder in Saturday's home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Thunder, who have an 11-4 record so far this season, will put their six-game winning streak on the line when they play a Sixers group that has won 10 of its first 15 games but has lost two in a row.

Josh Giddey isn't listed on the injury report, so he should play on Saturday, despite recent controversy.

The NBA is investigating Giddey's alleged relationship with an underage girl after some photographs emerged earlier in the week. However, the league has not released any updates on its investigation.

"The NBA is looking into the allegations of Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey having inappropriate relationship with a minor that have emerged via social media, league spokesman Mike Bass said," Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

Josh Giddey refuses to comment on current controversy

Josh Giddey spoke with reporters on Friday after the Oklahoma City Thunder's practice and was asked about the allegations of his relationship with an underage girl.

However, the Aussie guard refused to comment on the situation, saying that at the moment there is nothing he wants to say on the matter.

"I understand the question, obviously, but there’s no further comment right now. I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it. Just for right now, I don’t have anything to say," Giddey said, via the Guardian.

At the same time, Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault also refused to comment on the situation, calling it a personal matter.

"Personal matter, and I have no comment on it. And that'll be my comment on anything related. Personal matter, and I have no comment on it," Daigneault told media, via Basketball Network.

Josh Giddey has been a major part of the team's young core, along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Rookie of the Year contender Chet Holmgren, so any sanction will certainly be a major upset for the Thunder.

Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 31.0 percent beyond the arc. He has appeared in all 15 games thus far, and if nothing goes wrong tonight, he will make his 16th appearance.

For their part, the Thunder want to extend their winning streak to seven games and climb to the top of the West, as they are currently tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4).