Is Julius Randle playing tonight against the Cavaliers? Latest injury update on Knicks' star ahead of matchup (23rd April 2023)

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks put on a defensive clinic against the Cleveland Cavaliers with Madison Square Garden roaring in Game 3. The Knicks won 99-79.

For Game 4, Julius Randle will be available to suit up to protect their home-court and be in a commanding position with a 3-1 lead in the series.

However, unlike Randle's availability, Jericho Sims (right shoulder soreness), Quentin Grimes (right shoulder contusion), Trevor Keels (illness) and Isaiah Roby (right ankle sprain) are all listed as questionable for Game 4.

In a crucial Game 4, the Knicks can't afford to lose momentum and the possibility of going up 3-1 before heading back to Cleveland.

For the series, Julius Randle is averaging 17.8 points on 30.9% shooting, including 31.7% from 3-point range, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists so far.

Julius Randle on impressive Game 3 victory

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks had Madison Square Garden abuzz with how they were able to limit the Cavaliers to just 79 points, making them the first team to hold an opponent under 80 points this season.

After the Knicks' defensive clinic in Game 3, Julius Randle spoke about holding the Cavaliers to just 38.8% shooting, including 21.2% from 3-point range and forcing them to commit 20 turnovers.

"It was good. We were locked in on that end and with what we needed to do," Randle said. "Only thing that hurt us is our turnovers, we had a lot of turnovers in the second quarter. So, clean that up and was able to get stops and execut at the offensive end."

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau also followed up Randle's comments about the team's defense by giving the home team its due flowers.

"We had good overall activity, good intensity, guys were connected, did a good job challenging shots and finishing," Thibodeau said.

After scoring 32 points in Game 2, Darius Garland was held to just 10 points on 4-21 shooting as the Knicks' defense proved too much to handle for the young star. Similar to Garland's struggles, Donovan Mitchell never got himself going as he only had 22 points on 9-19 shooting. Additionally, the two-tower dynamic of Mobley and Allen only combined for 16 points.

For the Knicks' offense, on the other hand, the team was led by Jalen Brunson as he bounced back from his subpar Game 2 performance by dropping 21 points on 10-18 shooting, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

R.J. Barrett also had a redemption game, coming off his lowly 14-point Game 2 outing, by dropping 19 points on 8-12 shooting, including 3-6 shooting from 3-point range and 8 rebounds.

As the Cavaliers look to respond in Game 4, the Knicks must remain ready and continue to execute on the defensive end, especially with Cleveland's offensive weapons.

