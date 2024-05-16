"Is it just me or has Tom Green been gone a long time" - George Karl continues mocking Nick Wright with hilarious reference 

Renowned Hall of Fame coach George Karl, known for his witty banter, couldn't resist a playful jab at NBA analyst Nick Wright on Thursday morning. This came after Wright's critical comments on a recent tweet about the '96 finals team and Karl's coaching. Karl, never one to hold back, took to Twitter with a humorous yet slightly mocking message.

In his latest tweet, Karl referenced the early 2000s comedic icon, Tom Green, with a seemingly funny reference:

"Is it just me or has Tom Green been gone a long time, while Nick Wright is around much more ... Coincidence??"

Nick Wright, often known for his bold opinions, has drawn comparisons to Tom Green's comedic style from some fans. Karl's seemingly nonsensical question serves as a lighthearted dig at Wright's unique commentary approach.

Wright has yet to publicly respond to Karl's latest jab. However, given the playful tone of their exchanges, it wouldn't be surprising to see a witty comeback from him in the near future.

Exploring the George Karl and Nick Wright Feud

When NBA analyst Nick Wright reignited a debate about George Karl's coaching legacy, it all began with a seemingly innocuous tweet. A fan backed Rudy Gobert, drawing a parallel to Gary Payton's performance in the 1996 finals against Michael Jordan, contrasting it with the struggles against Jokic. Wright criticized Karl, who didn't start Gary Payton against Michael Jordan during the 1996 NBA Finals.

Wright argued that George Karl's decision not to start Payton against Jordan, when the Seattle Supersonics were down 0-3 to the Chicago Bulls, amounted to "coaching malpractice." He highlighted Payton's defensive skills as crucial in containing Jordan. The fact that the Supersonics won two out of three games when Payton was eventually utilized supports his argument.

George Karl didn't hesitate to defend his coaching decisions on social media. He reminded Wright of the circumstances back in 1996, stating:

"Nick, in 96 when u were getting picked last at recess, we were determining how to guard the GOAT and a 72 win team all without our glue guy Nate McMillan........Call me sometime and I can teach u Hoops 101 for free. Ok? "

This online exchange sparked renewed discussions about George Karl's coaching legacy. As a Hall of Famer and Coach of the Year (2013), Karl's tenure has been marked by both acclaim and criticism.

His coaching style has been a subject of debate. The 1996 Finals, in particular, continue to be a point of contention, with some fans suggesting that Karl's strategies may have hindered the Supersonics' chances at the championship.

