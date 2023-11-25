Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest on LA Clippers star's availability (Nov. 25)

The LA Clippers' success this season relies on the health of Kawhi Leonard, who has played all 14 games this season. After getting their winning streak snapped by the New Orleans Pelicans in their last game, the Dallas Mavericks are next on their schedule

They're coming in on a tail-end of back-to-back games. The matchup will take place at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, and the tip-off takes place at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Against the Pelicans, Leonard had 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Leading the team in scoring was Paul George, providing 34 points along with eight rebounds and two assists.

In the Clippers latest injury report, they have two players listed. Mason Plumlee will not be back before mid-January while Brandon Boston Jr. should be back in a couple of weeks.

It means that the rest of the team, including Kawhi Leonard, is cleared to play the Pelicans.

Kawhi Leonard understands why the San Antonio Spurs fans are booing him

The game between the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers matchup had been overshadowed by Greg Popovich telling ocal fans to stop booing their former franchise player Kawhi Leonard.

The action by Popovich drew criticism, but for Leonard, he understands why the fans of the former team he played for are doing so:

"If I don’t have a Spurs jersey on they’re probably gonna boo me for the rest of my career, but it is what it is. Like I said, they’re one of the best fans in the league," said Leonard after the Spurs game.

"They're very competitive. Once I step on this basketball court out here they're gonna show that they're going for the other side. When I’m on the streets or going into restaurants they show love, so it is what it is."

Kawhi Leonard played for seven seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and averaged 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 407 games. He also won the championship in 2014, beating the Miami Heat in five games.

For this season with the LA Clippers, he's averaging 21.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals.