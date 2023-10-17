Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets? Latest injury update from LA Clippers (October 17)

Kawhi Leonard has played in the first two preseason games for the LA Clippers. Leonard looked great in both tune-up contests against the Utah Jazz and could finally have a healthy season in a Clippers jersey. But is Leonard playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets?

According to the latest Clippers injury report, the 32-year-old superstar is healthy heading into Tuesday's preseason game at home against the defending champions. The Clippers' preseason schedule allows Leonard to have plenty of rest in between.

Their last game was on October 10 in Salt Lake City, so it's safe to assume "The Klaw" will be available on Tuesday. He also played in the first preseason game against Utah on October 8. Leonard playing two games in three days is a really great sign for the Clippers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kawhi Leonard played 15 minutes in his preseason debut, scoring 11 points. He was much better in the second preseason game, putting up 16 points and hitting four 3-point shots along the way.

The LA Clippers are heading into a very crucial time for the franchise. They have invested in two superstars who have missed a lot of time due to injuries in the last four seasons. Leonard, as well as Paul George, are entering a contract year and should prove that they can stay relatively healthy in one season or at least one postseason run.

The Clippers are likely playing their final year at Crypto.com Arena with a planned move to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood next season. Will the Clippers end it with a bang or just another disappointment?

Also Read: "Got cut from a Damian Lillard track" - Doris Burke discloses recording lines for Dame D.O.L.L.A song that failed to make final cut

Ty Lue expects Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to be healthy this season

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been teammates since the 2019-20 NBA season, but they have only played together 118 times in the regular season. That's not even an equivalent to two full seasons, which is a very frustrating statistic if you're an LA Clippers fan.

However, Clippers head coach Ty Lue assured their fanbase that Leonard and George will be fully healthy heading into the upcoming season. Lue told the "#thisleague UNCUT" podcast last month that fans should get rewarded by players going out there and giving their 100.0% every game.

"They're both on track to be 100% by the time training camp starts, and that’s what we need," Lue said. "You know, our best players will be healthy. ... We have to, like I say, start respecting the regular season and giving our fans what they want to see and playing hard every single night, putting our best product on the floor."

Also Read: "Going to get overpaid like crazy" - Klay Thompson rumors has NBA fans going berserk as Adrian Wojnarowski gives latest update on extension