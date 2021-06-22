Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals?

Kawhi Leonard's LA Clippers will lock horns with the Phoenix Suns at the Phoenix Suns Arena tonight in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

It will be a pivotal game for the LA Clippers, as Tyronn Lue's men will be looking to level the series after the Suns took a 1-0 lead thanks to a 114-120 win. However, there is doubt over Kawhi Leonard's status for the game, and fans will be curious to know if he will be able to participate in this crucial fixture.

Will Kawhi Leonard be available for

Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals against the Suns?

Kawhi Leonard will be unavailable due to a knee injury

Kawhi Leonard has been officially ruled out of the second game of the Western Conference finals matchup between the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns. He will be unavailable due to a knee injury. Leonard hasn't featured in a postseason game since injuring his right knee in Game 4 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Utah Jazz.

The LA Clippers fear that what was initially diagnosed as a knee sprain could turn out to be an ACL injury. The actual extent of the injury remains unknown, and there is a probability Kawhi Leonard will miss other games in the series as well. Head coach Tyronn Lue recently disclosed Leonard's status for Game 2 to the press.

Kawhi Leonard is out for Game 2 as expected, Ty Lue confirms. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 21, 2021

The LA Clippers have managed to perform well in Kawhi Leonard's absence. It was evident in their series win against the Utah Jazz in Round 2 of the playoffs, as they won Games 5 and 6 with the small forward sitting out to advance to the Conference finals.

Players like Reggie Jackson and Terence Mann have been in brilliant form for the LA-based franchise, while star swingman Paul George has stepped up with the two-time DPOY unavailable.

Ivica Zubac says Kawhi Leonard has been very involved with helping the team with what he sees from talking to the team in the locker room in Game 6 vs Utah to being active in the players' group text chat. Zubac says Kawhi is all about the details when giving players what he sees. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 21, 2021

However, the Phoenix Suns have proved to be a tough nut to crack this year, and the LA Clippers face an uphill task tonight. Unlike the Utah Jazz, the Phoenix Suns' defense has been solid throughout the playoffs. Suns guard Devin Booker has tormented teams with his scoring and playmaking, as the Clippers found out in Game 1 at their expense.

Kawhi Leonard could've been an option head coach Tyronn Lue could've used to guard Booker, but now the coach will have to make adjustments, especially after his ploy to slow him down didn't work.

