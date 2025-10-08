Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Jazz? Latest update on 15-time All-Star's much-awaited preseason debut for Rockets (Oct. 8)

The wait to see Kevin Durant in a Houston Rockets jersey will end on Wednesday. The 15-time All-Star is set to suit up for his fifth NBA team when Houston takes on the Utah Jazz in its second preseason game.The Rockets tipped off their preseason campaign on Monday with an emphatic 122-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks at home. Durant was a late scratch for that game as coach Ime Udoka decided to rest the franchise’s newest superstar. There wasn’t any injury concern or setback, just the team strategically picking which preseason games Durant should play.Kay Adams @heykayadamsLINKKevin Durant is getting his first preseason action as a Rocket tomorrow v the Jazz. 🚀 @UpAndAdamsShowThe two-time NBA champion was on the bench at the Toyota Center on Monday, and his expressions showed just how much he enjoyed watching his new teammates perform. In a video that went viral on social media, Kevin Durant was seen smiling and walking off the court, clearly delighted to see his teammates take care of business without him.The one-time league MVP has also appeared in high spirits during practice sessions. He trained with the team on Tuesday and was spotted dancing to the music playing inside the practice facility before working on his free throws.The young Rockets stars are also relishing the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest players of all time. After Tuesday’s practice, Amen Thompson shed light on Durant’s work ethic behind the scenes, despite him being in the twilight of his career.Meanwhile, Houston won’t have its full roster available for the game against the Jazz. Dorian Finney-Smith has been ruled out with an ankle injury, while Steven Adams will sit out for rest purposes.How to watch Kevin Durant in action during Rockets vs. Jazz preseason game?The preseason game between the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).The Rockets vs. Jazz game will be telecast live on the Space City Network. For those looking to live stream the action, it will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.