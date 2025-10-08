  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kevin Durant
  • Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Jazz? Latest update on 15-time All-Star's much-awaited preseason debut for Rockets (Oct. 8)

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Jazz? Latest update on 15-time All-Star's much-awaited preseason debut for Rockets (Oct. 8)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 08, 2025 14:00 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Jazz? Latest update on 15-time All-Star's much-awaited preseason debut for Rockets (Oct. 8). (Image Source: Imagn)

The wait to see Kevin Durant in a Houston Rockets jersey will end on Wednesday. The 15-time All-Star is set to suit up for his fifth NBA team when Houston takes on the Utah Jazz in its second preseason game.

Ad

The Rockets tipped off their preseason campaign on Monday with an emphatic 122-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks at home. Durant was a late scratch for that game as coach Ime Udoka decided to rest the franchise’s newest superstar. There wasn’t any injury concern or setback, just the team strategically picking which preseason games Durant should play.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The two-time NBA champion was on the bench at the Toyota Center on Monday, and his expressions showed just how much he enjoyed watching his new teammates perform. In a video that went viral on social media, Kevin Durant was seen smiling and walking off the court, clearly delighted to see his teammates take care of business without him.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

The one-time league MVP has also appeared in high spirits during practice sessions. He trained with the team on Tuesday and was spotted dancing to the music playing inside the practice facility before working on his free throws.

Ad

The young Rockets stars are also relishing the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest players of all time. After Tuesday’s practice, Amen Thompson shed light on Durant’s work ethic behind the scenes, despite him being in the twilight of his career.

Meanwhile, Houston won’t have its full roster available for the game against the Jazz. Dorian Finney-Smith has been ruled out with an ankle injury, while Steven Adams will sit out for rest purposes.

Ad

How to watch Kevin Durant in action during Rockets vs. Jazz preseason game?

The preseason game between the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Rockets vs. Jazz game will be telecast live on the Space City Network. For those looking to live stream the action, it will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Utah Jazz Fan? Check out the latest Utah Jazz depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications