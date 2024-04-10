Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest injury update on former NBA MVP (April 10) 

The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant will be looking for revenge when the team faces off with the LA Clippers tonight. On Tuesday, the team struggled against the Clippers in their Apr. 9 clash. The team went down 31 in the first quarter, at one point then sitting at a 51-14 deficit in the second quarter. The game saw many of the Suns' players struggle, with Devin Booker going just 1-11 from the floor.

In addition, Grayson Allen shot just 0-8 from three, adding to the team's woes. In the case of Kevin Durant, the former MVP played 40 minutes, shooting 8-22 from the floor and scoring 21 points in the 105-92 loss to LA.

With the postseason in sight, the team has now lost two straight and sits just one game ahead of the eighth-place Sacramento Kings. Given the loss on Tuesday and the fact that the postseason is in sight, many are wondering whether or not the team will rest Kevin Durant and other key starters.

While the Phoenix Suns have yet to submit their injury report for the evening to NBA.com, no injuries have been reported for the former MVP. In addition, with the team continuing to struggle, there seems to be no plans to rest Durant.

Looking at Kevin Durant's recent injury history amid questions of whether or not he will play in second leg of back-to-back

KD has struggled to stay healthy since the 2018-19 season, playing in just 55 games the year after, and 47 last year. Despite that, he has remained healthy this season and has already played in 72 games as the team approaches the postseason.

This season, despite generally remaining healthy, Kevin Durant has dealt with some lower-body problems. Most recently, he dealt with a hamstring injury in January that appeared on the league's injury report.

Kevin Durant's stats vs. LA Clippers ahead of highly anticipated rematch

Throughout his career, KD has played in 46 games against the LA Clippers. This season, he and the Phoenix Suns have played against the Clippers on two occasions, the first being a Jan. 8 game in LA, and the second being the recent Apr. 9 showdown.

Back in January, Durant and the Suns fell to the Clippers 138-111, with Kevin Durant scoring 30 points in 35 minutes. In addition, he added seven rebounds and two assists to the team's total.

In the recent Suns-Clippers meeting, Durant scored 21 points in 40 minutes, adding two rebounds, two assists, and two steals to the box score.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers rematch tonight?

Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers will take place in LA, with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 PM local time (Pacific) and 10:30 PM (Eastern). The game will not be televised but will be available on TV via local Bally Sports channels.

Bally Sports San Diego and Bally Sports SoCal will both air the game, along with Arizona Family Sports airing the games free on TV for Suns' fans. The game will also be available for viewing on NBA League Pass.