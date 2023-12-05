Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest update on 13x All-Star's availability (Dec. 5)

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are scheduled to face the LA Lakers in the quarterfinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. Durant has been relatively healthy to start the season, but missed a couple of games late last month. Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the LA Lakers?

According to the Suns' latest injury report, Durant is available to play and will suit up on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. He was nursing a sore right foot and missed two games from Nov. 24 to 26 against the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks.

The 13-time NBA All-Star is 31.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season. He remains one of the best players in the NBA today and would love to include the NBA Cup in his resume.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kevin Durant will have plenty of help with Devin Booker expected to play against the LA Lakers. Booker was nursing a minor sprained right ankle, but is not listed on the Phoenix Suns' injury report.

Bradley Beal remains out due to a back injury and will be re-evaluated at the end of the week. Damion Lee is also out against the Lakers as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

Eric Gordon, who has been playing well in place of Beal in the lineup, is questionable because of a right knee contusion. Gordon missed Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, but had three days to recover from his injury.

Also Read: "What a loser, that's not winning basketball" - JJ Redick revisits hysterical trash-talking incident with young Devin Booker

Kevin Durant to finish his basketball career in Europe?

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant just loves basketball, but at the age of 35, he doesn't have a lot of years left in his career. Durant once told Serge Ibaka back in 2020 that he would love to play the final season of his basketball career in Europe, preferably for FC Barcelona in Spain.

"I would like to play my last year at Barca," Durant said back then. "The EuroLeague is the second-best league in the world."

KD's former teammate Edmond Sumner recently told BasketNews that he won't be surprised to see the two-time NBA champion play in Europe. Sumner explained that Durant loves the idea of ending his career overseas.

"He might pop up, man," Sumner said. "I like KD. He was a great teammate and a great person. Hopefully, he gets here. He always says when he's done with the NBA, he wants to come over here and play, so let's see if that actually happens."

Also Read: 5 teams with luckiest defenses based on 'opponent shooting luck' in 2023-24 NBA season