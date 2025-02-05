Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Phoenix Suns superstar's status (Feb. 5)

The Phoenix Suns are set to face the OKC Thunder in a regular season matchup on Wednesday. However, Suns superstar Kevin Durant is doubtful for the game as he appears on the team’s injury report with a left ankle sprain. Reports suggest he sustained the injury during the Suns' previous game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Durant played a key role in the Suns' tough 121-119 overtime loss to the Blazers on Monday, logging 46 minutes and finishing with 27 points, five rebounds and five assists.

However, late in the game, Durant was seen walking gingerly after coming out of a timeout, raising concerns about his condition. Suns fans will be hoping that the injury isn’t serious and that the star forward recovers in time to take the court against the league-leading Thunder.

Kevin Durant stats vs. OKC Thunder?

Kevin Durant has an impressive track record against the OKC Thunder, the franchise where he began his NBA career. In 15 games against his former team, Durant has averaged 30.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field, including 44.9% from beyond the arc.

Durant has yet to face OKC this season, with his last matchup against the Thunder occurring nearly a year ago on March 29. Despite the Suns falling short in that game, Durant delivered a strong performance, scoring 26 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Where to watch Phoenix Suns vs. OKC Thunder?

The Phoenix Suns vs. OKC Thunder game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 4, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. PT).

The Suns vs. Thunder game will be broadcast live on ESPN, FDSOK (local) and AZFamily (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

