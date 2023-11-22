Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs Warriors? Latest injury update from Phoenix Suns (Nov. 22)

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns will welcome his former team, the Golden State Warriors, at the Footprint Center on Wednesday night. The Suns are playing the second game of a back-to-back, so some players may be given some rest. Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

The Suns have not released their injury report for the game against the Warriors since they played on Tuesday. Teams are not required to send out their injury report immediately in the second game of a back-to-back. They are required to submit the report by 1:00 p.m. local time.

But based on the Suns' injury report for Tuesday, three players will likely be out for the Warriors matchup. Durant is not one of those players, so he's expected to suit up and play against his former team for the second time this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The three players on the Phoenix Suns' injury report on Tuesday night were Yuta Watanabe, Damion Lee and Bradley Beal. Watanabe is dealing with a quadriceps injury, but it's not considered a major injury.

Lee is still recovering from knee surgery and currently has no timetable for his return. Beal has a lower back problem and is expected to get re-evaluated in the first week of December.

The trio of Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant has yet to play together in the regular season. Beal dealt with the same injury ahead of opening night, while Booker missed a bunch of games due to a foot injury before returning last week.

Also Read: Will LeBron James score 40,000 career points? Exploring Lakers superstar's shot at achieving the unthinkable as he scores 39K points

Kevin Durant passes Elvin Hayes on all-time scoring list

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant led the Phoenix Suns to a 120-107 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Durant finished with 31 points, four rebounds and nine assists. He also passed Hall of Fame big man Elvin Hayes on the all-time scoring list.

Durant now sits at No. 11 after scoring 14 points in the first quarter against the Blazers. He ended the game with 27,331 points and will likely pass Moses Malone next week to reach the Top 10.

"Being amongst the all-time greats, the guys who set the standard and made the NBA what it is today is an honor," Durant said after the game. "It's pretty cool and I just gotta keep going."

Durant would have entered the Top 10 earlier in his career if he hadn't missed a lot of time due to injuries starting in 2019 when he tore his Achilles. He has been healthy this season and has played in all of the Suns' games so far.

Also Read: "Keep this party goin'" - Ice Cube's son uses Dillon Brooks' jab to request season 3 of 'Swagger' produced by Kevin Durant