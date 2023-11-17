Is Kevon Looney playing tonight vs OKC Thunder? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (Nov. 16)

Golden State Warriors have two players in their injury report as they face the young Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors are coming off a 104-101 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves where three players were ejected even before a score was recorded in the game.

Kevon Looney will be available in tonight's game. It's more likely that he'll spend more minutes than usual as Draymond Green won't be playing for the next five games due to the league-issued suspension. Steph Curry remains out for the Warriors as he continues to deal with his knee injury and will be re-evaluated later this week.

In their last game, Green and Klay Thompson were both ejected from the game at the start of the first quarter. Thompson got tangled up with Jaden McDaniels and the two had a moment where they were tugging each other's jerseys. Center Rudy Gobert tried to neutralize the situation by getting the Warriors shooting guard off his teammate.

Tempers flared as Green jumped on Gobert's back and put the center in a rear naked choke. As punishment, the Warriors forward was given a five-game suspension and Thompson was fined $25,000 for his involvement in the situation.

Golden State Warriors gave an update on Curry's injury

The Golden State Warriors aren't having the best of luck of late. Curry's injury has hurt the team and they've lost four straight games. Before their previous game, the team shares an update on the injury to Steph.

"Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who did not play in last night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a sore right knee, underwent an MRI yesterday afternoon to determine the extent of the injury," the Warriors wrote.

"The MRI did not reveal any structural damage. Curry sustained the injury during Sunday's game against the Timberwolves when he fell on his right knee. He will not play in Thursday's game against Oklahoma City (sore right knee) and will be re-evaluated at some point later this week."

The team is hopeful that they can get back to the win column soon and dig themselves out of their losing streak. The Warriors are currently 6-6 in the Western Conference and the additional loss of Green will definitely leave a lasting impact on how they will play in the next five games or until Curry is back and healthy.

