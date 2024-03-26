Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on former NBA champion’s status (March 26)

Kyrie Irving is expected to play Tuesday night on the road against the Sacramento Kings. The former NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers isn’t a part of the Dallas Mavericks’ injury report. Irving has missed 22 games so far this season. However, the last game he missed was on Feb. 3 and has now featured in 22 games straight.

The eight-time All-Star is a key contributor for Dallas and is crucial to the team’s hopes of confirming playoff basketball without having to participate in the play-in tournament.

What happened to Kyrie Irving?

The Dallas Mavericks guard most recently injured his thumb against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 22. Kyrie Irving missed six straight games with the thumb strain. Prior to that, he suffered heel and foot injuries that forced him to miss the other 16 games this season.

Kyrie Irving stats vs Sacramento Kings

Kyrie Irving has played the Sacramento Kings in 20 regular-season games so far. In those games, he averages 23.3 points, 5.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds. He most recently faced the Kings on Nov. 19, a game that the Dallas Mavericks lost 129-113. Irving had 23 points in the loss.

Irving has featured in 49 games so far this season, averaging 25.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 49.0% shooting, including 40.6% from the 3-point line and 91.0% from the free-throw line.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings game is scheduled for Tuesday at Golden 1 Center as a part of the NBA's four-game slate. The game begins at 10 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

This is a key game as both teams are tied at the same record on 42-29. The Kings hold the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings as they lead the season series 2-0 against the Mavericks. A win for Sacramento will keep it at sixth, while a victory for Dallas will help it leapfrog the Kings into sixth.

It is imperative for teams to finish in the top six as it ensures playoff participation without having to go through the tedious and often unpredictable play-in tournament.

Will the Mavericks finally get one over the Kings this season? If Kyrie Irving has his say, this must be Dallas’ game when the 48 minutes are up.

Also read: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024