Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest on Charlotte Hornets point guard's status (Jan. 29)

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for the Charlotte Hornets' regular season matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The star point guard sustained a left ankle sprain during the Hornets' loss to the Lakers on Monday, forcing him to exit the game in the second quarter.

On a positive note for Charlotte, X-rays on LaMelo's left ankle came back negative. Additionally, the injury occurred on his left ankle, rather than his right ankle, the one he underwent surgery on last year.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The full extent of the one-time All-Star's injury remains unclear and he is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday to determine the next steps for his recovery.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LaMelo is in the midst of the best season of his career and many, including Hornets head coach Charles Lee, believe he was deserving of an All-Star starter selection.

"I know how much he wanted it. I know how much we wanted it for him as an organization. I think his numbers have spoken for himself," Lee said.

Expand Tweet

LaMelo Ball is averaging 28.2 points (career-high) per game while shooting 41.9% from the field, including 33.7% from beyond the arc. The Los Angeles Baller star is also contributing 5.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

However, his biggest challenge this season has been staying on the court as injuries have plagued his campaign. The Hornets’ point guard has already missed 12 of the team’s 43 games so far.

Where to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets?

The Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Hornets vs. Nets game will be telecast live on FDSSE (local) and YES (local) while the live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback