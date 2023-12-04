Is LeBron James a billionaire? Exploring Lakers legend's fortune & earnings

LeBron James recently became a billionaire. According to Forbes, he is the first active NBA player to become one. His fortune has been created through a combination of his earnings as a player, along with his investments and endorsements.

The league's all-time scoring leader will have more than $500 million in earnings when his current deal with the LA Lakers expires in the summer of 2025, especially if the "King" picks up his player option next offseason, worth $51.4 million.

Off the court, he has become a successful businessman with a lot of investment and endorsement deals that enable him to earn millions every year. James has one of the most lucrative shoe signature deals with Nike. He also collaborates with or owns companies, like "Beats by Dre", Walmart, Spring Hill and more.

Even after his NBA career is over, as LeBron James is in Year 21 in the league, we should expect him to continue to earn millions per year and maintain his billionaire status.

LeBron James satisfied with Lakers' start amid injury woes and chemistry issues

The LA Lakers have been among the teams that have been significantly affected by injuries early in the season. This has deeply affected the team's chemistry, as the Lakers still don't have their full roster available for practices and games.

However, the 17-time NBA champions have managed to maintain their playoff status early on, being seventh in the West standings at 12-9.

For his part, the four-time champion has been satisfied with how his team has dealt with issues early on.

"You could start seeing the (three games in four nights), the back-to-back, the bodies that we don't have start to wear on us, especially versus a young team like OKC," LeBron James recently said, via Fox News.

"I have no idea what we are. How? We don't have our group yet. I know what some of us individually are, but as for a team, we don't have our group yet.

"We haven't logged enough minutes with our group where we know we got the starting group, the guys coming in, we got a good rhythm. We're over .500, we're 11-9 with literally not ever having our same group. That's pretty impressive."

LeBron James has appeared in 20 games, averaging 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, on 55.1% shooting, including 38.3% from beyond the arc.

The Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday for the opportunity to advance to the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament.