Is LeBron James going back to Cleveland? Debunking rumors of Lakers' legend reuniting with his former team

The rumors of LeBron James going back to Cleveland have been circulating in the media for a long time. The first time rumors started when the Cavs had Darius Garland and Evan Mobley showcasing their potential. The rumor of James wanting to go back to his old team garnered much attention.

When James said that he would want to play for whatever team selects his son in the 2024 draft, the rumor took flight again. However, James' move to his son’s potential team is more of a future decision and not a rumor. Moreover, the rumor also suggested that the Cavs could use Evan Mobley to draft Bronny James, LeBron’s son, to bring the King back into town.

Evan Mobley is a former player for the USC Trojans men's basketball team. Bronny James has also joined the Trojans for his college basketball career. There were rumors that Cleveland could try to use Mobley to use his USC ties.

However, even that seems to be a far-fetched idea. Mobley spent only six months with the USC, and Cleveland is not expected to be a lottery team. So, the Cavs don’t have much they can do to lure LeBron back.

For now, there have been no indications or reports of the four-time NBA champion going back to Cleveland.

LeBron James going back to Cleveland gets hero's welcome

LeBron James was given a hero's welcome by the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the game between the Cavs and the LA Lakers in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday. The Cavs made sure to welcome their former champion player in fashion.

The team put a picture of LeBron with the historical 2016 NBA championship outside the Lakers’ locker room. LeBron and the Cavs defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 after coming back from a 3-1 deficit. The 2016 championship is the only title in the franchise's history.

Since James left the Cavaliers in 2019 for the Lakers, the Cavs have given their native hero players a warm welcome. However, the story wasn’t the same when the four-time MVP left the team in 2010 after seven years with them.

The Cavs fans seemed badly hurt, and some burned LeBron’s jersey in public. When he returned to the Cavs arena as a Miami Heat player, the Cavs fans booed the King. Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert wrote an open letter calling LeBron’s move a "cowardly betrayal."