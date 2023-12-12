Is LeBron James playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest update on 4-time NBA MVP's availability (Dec. 12)

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are back in action on Tuesday night when they visit the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The Lakers are fresh off from winning the NBA Cup after beating the Indiana Pacers in the In-Season Tournament final in Las Vegas last Saturday. But is LeBron James playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks?

The Lakers currently have seven players on their injury report for Tuesday's game. James is listed as questionable due to a left calf contusion, which has been bothering him since suffering the injury back on Nov. 10 against the Phoenix Suns.

"The King" has only missed one game due to the left calf injury, so there's a huge chance that he'll suit up to face Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. However, it should also be pointed out that James suffered a minor injury to his right knee last Saturday. TJ McConnell accidentally fell on his right knee, but James was able to play through it and seems to have already recovered from it.

Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt are also listed as questionable for Tuesday's game. Davis is still dealing with spasms in his left adductor and hip, but he also suffered a groin injury last Saturday. But just like LeBron James, Davis played through the pain to help the LA Lakers lift the NBA Cup.

Vanderbilt did a wonderful job in the championship game, defending Tyrese Haliburton. He has only played three games this season, so he'll likely be available to play as well. Rui Hachimura, on the other hand, is available and will continue to wear a mask to protect his face.

Jalen Hood-Schifino has lower back spasms and Gabe Vincent is still out with a knee injury. If James and Davis are given additional rest, head coach Darvin Ham will likely rely on Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood.

LeBron James comments on winning NBA Cup

LeBron James has no time for haters after the LA Lakers became the first team to win the NBA Cup. James was also named the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament MVP after his amazing performances throughout the competition.

"We made history," James said. "Anytime you're on the right side of history, you take it. The first In-Season Tournament belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers."

The In-Season Tournament has been a success for the NBA, but they'll need to make some changes next season. It might be better to spread it out later in the season and incentivize the winning team more. The courts are also heavily panned, but it was a joy to watch for many NBA fans whether they understood the format or not.

