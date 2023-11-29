Is LeBron James playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest update on LA Lakers superstar's availability (Nov. 29) 

LeBron James and the LA Lakers continue their four-game road trip on Wednesday night in Michigan. "The King" has been dealing with a left calf injury for more than two weeks, which he sustained against the Phoenix Suns. So, is LeBron James playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons?

According to the Lakers' latest injury report, James is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons. He has a left calf contusion that has been bothering him since Nov. 10 when he accidentally ran into Kevin Durant's knee.

Despite the questionable tag, the four-time NBA champion is expected to play in Detroit. He has only missed one game since suffering the injury, so he will likely suit up.

However, it should also be noted that the Lakers might have the luxury to rest him tonight, as they are up against the lowly Pistons.

Apart from LeBron James, there are five more players in the LA Lakers injury report. Anthony Davis remains listed as probable due to left adductor and hip spasms. Davis has been playing throughinjury as well but is expected to play against the Pistons.

Cam Reddish is also listed as probable after being listed out in the last three games because of a strained left groin. Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt continue to be listed as out.

Vincent has not played since Oct. 30 when he suffered a left knee injury, while Vanderbilt is still dealing with left heel bursitis and has not played this season. Hachimura recently underwent minor facial surgery after sustaining a facial fracture on Nov. 22 against the Dallas Mavericks.

LeBron James suffered worst loss of his career against the Sixers

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James has not been beaten by a margin of 40 or more points until Monday night when the Philadelphia 76ers trashed the LA Lakers 138-94. James was upset about what happened, saying that the team needs to be better from beyond the arc.

"The 3-point line," James said. "We got killed on the 3-point line today."

The Lakers shot just 7-for-28 from the 3-point line against the Sixers. They kept the game pretty competitive until the fourth quarter when Philly outscored them 40-14.

It was a disastrous game for the Lakers, with James finishing with just 18 points and five assists.

