Is LeBron James playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest update on 4x MVP's status (Dec. 9)

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are in the final of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. James has been dealing with a calf injury for about a month, but has only missed one game because of it. Will LeBron James be playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers?

According to the latest Lakers injury report, James is probable to play in the championship game because of a left calf contusion. He suffered the injury on Oct. 10 against the Phoenix Suns when he accidentally ran into Kevin Durant's knee while driving to the basket.

"The King" has only missed a game since the injury happened and has always had a questionable tag. He has been upgraded to probable and it's highly unlikely that he'll miss a very important game for the Lakers. One of the most historic franchises in NBA history could make more history by becoming the first team to hoist the NBA Cup.

LeBron James is not the only player on the LA Lakers injury report for Saturday's championship game against the Indiana Pacers. Rui Hachimura is listed as available and will continue to wear a protective mask as he continues to recover from a nasal fracture.

Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt are listed as probable because of spasms and left heel bursitis, respectively. Davis has been dealing with spasms in his hip and left adductor, but has not missed a game since Nov. 8 against the Houston Rockets.

Vanderbilt, on the other hand, has played in the Lakers' last three contests after missing the first 20. Gabe Vincent is the only player listed as out as he remains sidelined due to a left knee effusion.

LeBron James comments about bringing an NBA franchise to Las Vegas

With LeBron James and the LA Lakers playing the 2023 NBA Cup Final in Las Vegas on Saturday, it was inevitable that he'd get asked about being an owner. James has been outspoken about wanting to be part of an ownership group that will bring an NBA franchise to Las Vegas.

"You look at the Aces, and you look at the hockey team, you look at the Raiders," James told reporters earlier this week when the Lakers arrived in Las Vegas. "I heard the (Oakland) A's are coming here soon. Obviously, (NBA) Summer League has been here for years. We just had F1 here over Thanksgiving. It’s a sports town. Hopefully, I can bring my franchise here some day. That's the ultimate (goal)."

