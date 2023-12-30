Is LeBron James playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on LA Lakers star's status (Dec. 30)

LeBron James' status for a possible 39th birthday game in Minneapolis is currently up in the air. The LA Lakers listed James as questionable for their Saturday night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers' other main man, Anthony Davis, is also questionable for the game due to a left ankle bone bruise.

Coach Darvin Ham, however, expects both James and Davis to suit up for the Lakers in their games against the Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans in the final weekend of 2023.

Conversely, Cam Reddish is now listed as probable for the LA Lakers against the Timberwolves amid a groin injury, which means he could suit up for the team, which could be very timely if LeBron James decides to sit out on Saturday night.

Gabe Vincent, on the other hand, had a successful arthroscopic surgery to resolve some issues with his left knee, and he will be out for at least eight weeks.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James is currently dealing with a left knee contusion, which he suffered after colliding with Jaylen Brown in the second quarter of the Christmas Day game between the Boston Celtics and the LA Lakers.

Despite the injury, James played through it on Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets and even did well as the starting point guard.

LeBron James' stats vs. Charlotte Hornets

With LeBron James playing at the point guard position as if he was in his rookie season again with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the LA Lakers had a solid, balanced scoring in a 133-112 home win against the Hornets.

James finished with 17 points, four rebounds and 11 assists, while Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 26 points, eight rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals.

Rui Hachimura got the start for the LA Lakers with Cam Reddish sitting out and also put up 17 markers alongside four boards, one dime and one steal.

D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves each finished with 16 points off the bench. Max Christie and Jaxson Hayes each had 10 markers.

Christian Wood went 3 for 3 from beyond the arc for all of his nine points, alongside five rebounds, four assists and one block.

Should Davis be given the night off to rest his ankle bruise, Wood could get the start for the Lakers to the delight of an X account, which was alleged to be his burner.