Is LeBron James retiring? Taking a closer look at the rumors about the Lakers superstar

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James practically shook the league when he hinted at retirement following the loss in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. With practical radio silence from the "King" since, a lot of rumors have popped up.

The general consensus is that LeBron will be returning to LA next season. With one year left on his contract, analysts expect James to return to at least play out his contract with the Lakers.

This is borne out of the idea that James' statement regarding a potential retirement happened in the spur of the moment. After being swept in the WCF by the Denver Nuggets, James was emotional.

While taking into account his 20-year career as a professional basketball player, the Lakers superstar may have had a lot on his mind. While also considering that Carmelo Anthony also announced his retirement from basketball on the day of Game 4, James had a lot on his mind.

James' former teammate and 3x NBA champion Dwyane Wade also shed some light on whether LeBron would return next season. Wade said that a primary concern after a long postseason was the coming offseason where he would have to prepare for yet another season.

The emphasis on mental preparation and fortitude before entering a season could be weighing down on LeBron. However, he still believed that James will return.

LeBron James looking for a reunion with Kyrie Irving in Dallas?

In light of LeBron James' cryptic message regarding his retirement, the LA Lakers superstar has garnered a lot of attention from other teams. Kyrie Irving, in particular, is rumored to have made attempts to recruit James to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks superstar is rumored to have reached out to LeBron to propose a reunion in Dallas. The revelation was only made more shocking when it was followed up with a rumor suggesting that James would consider it in the offseason.

While the notion of such a deal is certainly exciting, the Mavericks won't be able to facilitate such a trade without putting Luka Doncic on the trade block.

Irving, who is a free agent, has a better chance of joining James on the Lakers than having the "King" move over to Dallas. However, considering the Mavs' plans of retaining both Doncic and Irving, it seems unlikely that either move will go through.

With LeBron James likely to return to LA, it will be interesting to see how the Lakers change their roster to support their superstar.

