Is Lonzo Ball playing tonight against LaMelo Ball-led Hornets? Latest on Bulls point guard's availability (Jan. 17)

Lonzo Ball and his younger brother LaMelo Ball are set to face each other for the fourth time in their NBA careers as the Chicago Bulls take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Neither Lonzo nor LaMelo appears on their respective team’s injury report, setting the stage for an exciting matchup between the two Eastern Conference franchises.

Lonzo was absent from the Bulls’ previous game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday as Chicago was playing the second game of a back-to-back.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The star point guard recently returned to action following a long recovery from a knee injury. While Lonzo has avoided any significant setbacks since his return, he is expected to sit out one game of back-to-back sets throughout the season to manage his recovery.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In his most recent outing, Lonzo played against his former team, the New Orleans Pelicans, on Tuesday in a 119-113 loss. The 6-foot-6 guard logged 25 minutes and contributed 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block. He shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 8 from beyond the arc.

There’s also a possibility that Lonzo Ball will start against the Hornets if Josh Giddey is unable to play. Giddey is listed as "questionable" on the Bulls’ injury report due to right hip soreness.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Billy Donovan's team is ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 18-23 record. Zach LaVine and Co. have won five of their last 10 games.

Where to watch Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets?

The Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets game is scheduled to take place on Friday, Jan. 17, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Bulls vs. Hornets game will be broadcast live on CHSN (local) and FDSSE (local). Hoops fans will also have the option to stream the game live on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback