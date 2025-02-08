Is Luka Doncic playing today against Pacers? Latest on Lakers new superstar's franchise debut (Feb. 8)

Luka Doncic will not make his highly anticipated Lakers debut in Sunday’s interconference matchup against the Indiana Pacers. The superstar point guard has been ruled "out" on the team’s injury report as he continues to recover from a left calf strain.

However, Doncic is expected to take the court for the first time with the Lakers on Monday when they face the Utah Jazz. The Slovenian star recently participated in a full 5-on-5 practice without any setbacks, signaling that his return is imminent.

"Probably more likely Monday," Lakers coach JJ Redick said on Doncic's potential debut. "No commitment made on anything, but probably trending more toward Monday. All is well. All is positive. Hopefully we get the word at some point in the next few days that he is going to play. We all want to see him in a Laker uniform.

Luka Doncic has been sidelined since suffering a left calf strain while playing for the Dallas Mavericks in last year’s Christmas Day matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the five-time All-Star has made steady progress in his recovery without any setbacks.

On Friday, the Lakers offered fans a glimpse of Doncic’s return to action, sharing a video of him working on his 3-point shooting alongside a couple of trainers.

Meanwhile, coach Redick also acknowledged the excitement surrounding the star guard's debut but emphasized that the franchise will not rush his return to the court.

"We want him to feel confident," Redick said. "We want our medical staff to feel confident. We don’t want to rush anything here. I think we’re all anticipating that. I know the fans are anticipating that, and certainly our players and our coaching staff are anticipating that."

How to watch Lakers vs. Pacers?

The LA Lakers are set to host the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Friday, Feb. 8. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST (1 p.m. PT).

Fans can catch the action live on Spectrum SportsNet and FanDuel Sports Network in local markets. For those looking to stream the game, it will be available on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, though regional restrictions may apply.

